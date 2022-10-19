Birmingham City stalemate a "point gained" in the eyes of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored his first goal in 20 months to put the Clarets ahead in the 70th minute.

The Icelandic international cut inside to bend the ball beyond John Ruddy just four minutes after replacing Jack Cork.

However, having taken the lead for the 11th Championship game in succession, the visitors were pegged back just six minutes later.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany gestures during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Burnley at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on October 19, 2022 in Birmingham, England.

George Hall broke away down the right hand side and crossed for striker Scott Hogan to convert his fourth goal of the campaign.

"It is a point gained but I will be disappointed with the way we conceded the goal," said Kompany. "In general we are better than how we conceded it, especially given the fact that we did a good job until that point.

"But we are playing against a team in form. I like the squad they have built. "They've got guys who can do something; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney, they get you something out of nothing. They've got a hard-working midfield as well so I think we'll look back on this game in a few months time and we'll realise how good a point it was."

Burnley are now 12 games unbeaten in the division — they're halfway to eclipsing the 23-game unbeaten run under Sean Dyche in 2015/16 — but the Blues' immediate comeback means they've now dropped 12 points from winning positions.

After falling to third, with QPR usurping previous leaders Blackburn Rovers at the summit, Kompany continued: "In most of those games we've been in the lead and we've been close to coming away with many more points. We've had 16 new players come in, we have to stay calm.