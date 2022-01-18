Big win for Burnley FC Women

Burnley celebrate a goal against Sheffield

The Clarets, who were back at home for the first time in 2022, named a changed side from last weekend’s win at Middlesbrough, with Lucia Molinari and Hollie Kelsh both missing out due to Covid-19.

Captain Lauren Bracewell, who recently returned from the virus was named on the bench, with Lucy Farrell in goal for the home side.

Kerry Hope who has come back from illness, joined a returning Olivia Wilson on the bench.

Burnley started brightly, dominating possession and showing their intent early on.

Forwards Sarah Greenhalgh, Evie Priestley and Katie Thomas were making their presence known from the get-go,putting the Sheffield backline under constant pressure.

Within the first 10 minutes, Thomas came close to opening the scoring when her left-foot strike travelled inches past the post.

The opening goal came five minutes later when Greenhalgh played a wonderful ball to Priestley, with the number nine staying composed to finish.

Burnley remained a constant threat as the half went on, with Sheffield keeper Megeary making some fantastic saves to keep the visitors in it.

In the 19th minute, an unfortunate mix up at the back saw keeper Farrell off her line and Sheffield’s Abbygale Hodkin capitalised by curling the ball into the empty goal.

Burnley remained dominant in terms of possession and chances, and Priestley came close five minutes from the half-time whistle, with Megeary well placed to make another fine save.

As the second half commenced, Amanda Goodwin made a forward change, with Courtney Willis, who missed out last weekend due to illness, replacing Thomas.

Positive work in midfield from Nic Worthington, who captained the Clarets in Bracewell’s absence, Millie Ravening and Lizzy Hamer saw the home side remain a constant threat.

Eight minutes after the restart, Worthington’s ball into the box was met by Greenhalgh, who rose well to head into the bottom corner.

Megan Dykes made way for Wilson, and it was soon 3-1 as full back Dom Cooper made a fantastic run into the box, received the ball from Priestley and fired home.

Within 10 minutes, Cooper was at it again, securing her second of the game.

With five minutes left, Willis found herself well-placed in the box to tap a ball from Hamer into the goal, and Willis then dealt the final blow a minute later, netting her second of the afternoon, as Burley cruised to the three points.