Big Boost for Grassroots Football at Queens Park

Exciting changes are coming to Queens Park as Burnley Council begins a major project to upgrade the football pitches used by hundreds of budding young footballers.

The £230,000 improvement works, which will include the installation of primary and secondary drainage, is set to begin in the coming weeks and will completely transform the playing surfaces to provide better quality pitches, improve drainage and increase pitch capacity. The project is being delivered by J Mallinson (Ormskirk) Ltd with monitoring from the Sports Turf Research Institute (STRI) throughout construction of the pitches.

The pitches are home to Rosegrove Junior Football Club, whose teams play everything from 5-a-side to 9-a-side matches as well as using the site for training.

Although the main bulk of construction is due to be completed by the end of August this year, a 6-month period of maintenance will also be undertaken by Mallinson’s. This will ensure the new grass pitches have the time to bed in and grow. That means the pitches won’t be ready to play on again until August 2026 – just in time for the 2026/27 football season.

Queens Park

This is a long-term investment in the future of local football and part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting healthier, active lifestyles for children and young people.

The majority of funding for the project comes from a Section 106 contribution, secured following the redevelopment of the former Stoneyholme Recreation Ground linked to Burnley College’s expansion.

Councillor Launer, Executive Member at Burnley Council, said:

“This is fantastic news for our young footballers and the wider community. Investing in safe, high-quality pitches means our children can thrive, stay active, and feel proud of where they play. This is about giving them the best possible start and supporting the next generation of sporting talent in Burnley.”