Behind the scenes footage provides fascinating insight into Burnley's planning for Premier League

The unknown of what lies ahead is what excites Burnley chairman Alan Pace most ahead of the club’s top flight return.

The Clarets chief has discussed Burnley’s off-season planning in the latest episode of the club’s Keeping The Faith documentary.

The footage appears to have been filmed within the immediate days of Burnley’s season finale against Millwall and the subsequent promotion parade.

It comes after Scott Parker led the Clarets back to the Premier League with a 100-point, second-placed finish.

But Pace and everyone involved at the club know they will have their work cut out to survive in the top division.

"As I look forward to next season, it’s the unknown that excites me the most,” Pace said.

"What will happen? Can you prove the naysayers wrong that you can stick around?

"You can’t underestimate what is going to be required to deal with the things that get thrown at you.”

The documentary then cuts to a discussion between Pace and the club’s chief operating officer Matt Williams on the training ground balcony.

"The last five days, I don’t think I’ve slept,” the Clarets chairman added. “I’ll look forward to a little calmness, although that’s not happening any time soon.”

Williams responded: “Is there ever any calmness? The challenges just get different, don’t they? Are we in a better place than we were two years ago? No-one knows.

"We’ve got so many things that we need to clear up; the retained list, will Browny [Josh Brownhill] stay? Will CJ [Egan-Riley] stay? What do we do with Barnesy [Ashley Barnes]? What do we do with people like Nathan Redmond? What do we do with the loan players? There are so many things.

"Everyone thinks it’s quiet time now, but I wish it was!

"But I think managing expectations is going to be crucial, isn’t it? Both board level, staff level, player level, supporter level.”

A fascinating monologue then ensued, as Pace explained the reasoning behind why he often likes to remain quiet.

"Everyone will second guess, just like they did this season,” he said. “Everyone will want to think they know what’s going on and as always, I won’t tell them.

"I would share everything, but what comes back isn’t necessarily always positive or uplifting, so for me I do that in isolation.

"I can see exactly what we’re going to do. I hope we’re able to execute on all of it, but at the end of the day it’s hard for me to take in all the other nonsense that’s going to come.

"The hardest part is going to be balancing what we know is coming with what we are able to do, both financially and not wanting to disrupt this team and the great things they have done.

"I think we’ve got out work cut out for us, because this is not an easy journey.”

Pace added: “There might be failure, that’s the whole part of living, that we get a chance to fall down, scrape our knees and get back up.

"I’m just excited for the journey and excited for what’s going to come out of this. In the meantime, I’m hoping that we can create a little bit of magic.”