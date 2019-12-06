BBC pundit makes prediction for Burnley's big trip to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has revealed his weekly set of Premier League score predictions, including Burnley's visit to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Writing on the BBC Sport website for his 'Premier League predictions' piece, Lawro tipped Spurs to pick up a 2-0 win against Sean Dyche's side.

Justifying his decision, the former Liverpool star wrote: "Burnley are another team to have hit the buffers a bit, suffering back-to-back home defeats against Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

"Tottenham did not really get going at Old Trafford in midweek, but I am expecting them to be far better this time. If so, they should win pretty comfortably."

Mirroring Lawrenson, Andy Murray - his prediction opponent for the week - also went for a 2-0 victory for Jose Mourinho's men.

The Clarets haven't won away to Spurs in the league since 1974, and will certainly need to be at their best to secure a solid result against the resurgent North London side this weekend.