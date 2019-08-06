Bailey Peacock-Farrell could follow in Nick Pope's footsteps - Burnley boss Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche sees no reason why Bailey Peacock-Farrell can't follow in the same footsteps as Nick Pope.

Peacock-Farrell joined the Clarets from Leeds United for £2.5m on Friday, the 22-year-old adding to the goalkeeping ranks at Turf Moor a day after the sale of Tom Heaton to Aston Villa.

The move has echoes of that made by Pope, who left Charlton Athletic for Burnley for £1m in the summer of 2016.

Pope had a watching brief in his first year, playing for the Under 23s and training alongside Heaton and Paul Robinson, before usurping the latter as number two towards the end of that season.

And, in September 2017, when Heaton suffered a dislocated shoulder, Pope got his chance, and ended up on the plane to Russia with England, having helped the Clarets finish seventh, qualifying for the Europa League.

Pope looks set to start the season as number one, with Joe Hart also competing for the gloves, but Dyche is confident Peacock-Farrell will prove an astute signing: “He’s a young keeper learning - there’s a lot more to go with him, Billy (Mercer)’s done a lot of good work with the keepers, and they’ve paid him back with growing performance levels, and I hope he matures into a very good keeper, which I think he will.

“He’s been in the building a couple of days and has a really good manner about him, and he’ll probably look at the pathway of people like Popey and think ‘that’s the trajectory I want to be on’, so we’ll see how he goes, but we like what we see.

“I’ve only spoken to him a couple of times, but I think he’s got a maturity about him, centre halves have it as well, it’s a longer-term development plan, and he sees that, because he will develop here.

“Not only from Bill, but working with the keepers we’ve got, it’s a really good mix, and we’re really happy to have him here.

“I believe in Popey and Joe, and will learn about Bailey, who looks like he has a real desire and hunger to learn."

Like Pope, that learnbing can be accelerated by circumstances, as Dyche added: “I like the mix in the goalkeeping department, with Bailey coming in as well. And there’s a competitive mix.

“I must make it clear, we have a plan for Bailey, but that plan can change very quickly, you get an injury etc, so I said to be aware of that, we’ll fast-track him to fitness to make sure he is ready, but also be aware there’s a longer-term thinking behind him being here.

“He’s hungry and my first impressions are he’s a proper young man who wants to be a good professional and learn, which is great."