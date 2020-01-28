Atlético Madrid ace Kieran Trippier hopes to play for Burnley boss Sean Dyche again some day

Former Clarets full back Kieran Trippier still has hopes of playing for Burnley boss Sean Dyche again one day.

The 29-year-old right back made 120 of his 185 appearances for the Clarets under Dyche before former Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino snapped him up in the summer of 2015.

The England international, who became only the third Englishman to score in the semi-final of a World Cup - alongside Bobby Charlton and Gary Lineker - when beating Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic from a free-kick, described Dyche as an ‘unbelievable manager’.

And he holds him in high regard, mentioning the Turf Moor chief in the same breath as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

"[Burnley boss] Sean Dyche is a brilliant manager. From the first day he walked in he sorted my career out basically.

"From when I was young, stupid and going out, he just sat me down and said 'no more'. Unbelievable manager and I loved playing for him and, who knows, one day I might get the opportunity to play for him again."

Trippier has made 15 starts for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in La Liga, contributing to nine clean sheets and adding three assists in their push for the Champions League places.

He said: "Is Simeone the best manager in the world now? For me, personally, yes. When people actually play for him they realise how good he is.

"I call him 'Mister' which is the Spanish for 'boss'. I have to tell people [what I mean] when I call him 'gaffer'. It's so different.“