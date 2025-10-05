Aston Villa v Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker drops starter

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th Oct 2025, 12:50 BST
Scott Parker has dropped a key starter for Burnley’s trip to Villa Park
placeholder image
Read More
Why Burnley boss Scott Parker isn't surprised by Jaidon Anthony's form in front ...

The Clarets make one change to the starting XI that were beaten 5-1 by Manchester City last week.

Axel Tuanzebe comes in to make his first Burnley league start in place of Hjalmar Ekdal, who drops out of the squad entirely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Burnley Express understands Ekdal is fit and hasn’t picked up any knocks.

Tuanzebe, who spent three loan spells at Villa earlier in his career, has made two appearances in the Carabao Cup this season since signing on a free transfer.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ekdal is dropped from Burnley's squad entirely (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)placeholder image
Ekdal is dropped from Burnley's squad entirely (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

As for Villa, they make four changes from Thursday night’s Europa League win over Feyenoord.

Emi Martinez is passed fit and starts in goal despite pulling out of Villa’s starting line-up in midweek. Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana return on the bench.

TEAMS

Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Kamara, Bogarde, Malen, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Maatsen, Lindelof, Barkley, Buendia, Elliott, Guessand, Onana, Jimoh

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Tchaouna, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Humphreys, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Fleming, Broja

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

Your next Burnley FC read: Quilindschy Hartman's start to life at Burnley assessed amid Netherlands call-up

Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleyAston VillaManchester CityRoss Barkley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice