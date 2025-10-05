Aston Villa v Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker drops starter
The Clarets make one change to the starting XI that were beaten 5-1 by Manchester City last week.
Axel Tuanzebe comes in to make his first Burnley league start in place of Hjalmar Ekdal, who drops out of the squad entirely.
The Burnley Express understands Ekdal is fit and hasn’t picked up any knocks.
Tuanzebe, who spent three loan spells at Villa earlier in his career, has made two appearances in the Carabao Cup this season since signing on a free transfer.
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain injured.
As for Villa, they make four changes from Thursday night’s Europa League win over Feyenoord.
Emi Martinez is passed fit and starts in goal despite pulling out of Villa’s starting line-up in midweek. Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana return on the bench.
TEAMS
Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Kamara, Bogarde, Malen, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins
Subs: Bizot, Maatsen, Lindelof, Barkley, Buendia, Elliott, Guessand, Onana, Jimoh
Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Tchaouna, Anthony, Foster
Subs: Weiss, Humphreys, Worrall, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Fleming, Broja
Referee: Andrew Kitchen
