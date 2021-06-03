Aston Villa ready raid for £40m-rated Burnley star, Leicester chase £30m powerhouse defender

One player who has been linked with a move to Turf Moor is Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, who looks unlikely to keep his starting spot next season when a host of injured players return to the side.

Discussing the player's future, Liverpool legend John Barnes said: “First of all he’s done a fantastic job for the club, but once Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip return from injury, then he’s not going to get into the side ahead of them.

“So it’s not a question of whether he’s deserving of a place, it’s a question of if he wants it. Of course at his age now he will want to be playing regularly, and I have so much admiration for players who want to play, even if that entails taking a step down.

“What’s the point of staying at a club if you’re not going to play? He’s 24 years old. His stock has gone up and if you’re saying that he’s available for £10 million, then you’d have thought that nobody would have been thinking of Nat Phillips as a £10 million player six months ago.

“It’s all down to whether Nat feels happy at Liverpool, and if he feels happy being part of a squad where he plays every now and again, or whether he wants to play regularly.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Seagulls keen on Ligue 1 midfielder Brighton & Hove Albion have been linked with a move for Strasbourg midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, as they prepare to fill the void left by Yves Bissouma should he leave the club. Bellegarde is an ex-France U21 international. (Foot Mercato) Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG Buy photo

2. Batshuayi heading for Chelsea exit Chelsea are set to allow striker Michy Batshuayi to leave the club permanently in the upcoming transfer window. He's failed to impress since joining the Blues back in 2016, and has spent the majority of his time out on loan. (Football.London) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Buy photo

3. Whites eye new left-back target Leeds United have been linked with a move for Huesca left-back Javi Galan, after being frustrated in their pursuit of Stade Brest man Romain Perraud. The former is likely to cost considerably less than the later, who is value at £18m. (Football Insider) Photo: Eric Alonso Buy photo

4. Hammers leading race for the Ox West Ham have emerged as the new favourites to sign Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, ahead of Newcastle United. The £35m man looks set to leave Anfield in search of regular first team football, after battling back from an injury setback. (SkyBet) Photo: FERENC ISZA Buy photo