Andreas Hountondji becomes second man to leave Burnley in search of game time with Belgium link-up

Andreas Hountondji has become the second player to depart Burnley this evening by linking up with Belgian side Standard Liege.

The 22-year-old will spend the second half of the season on loan with the Belgian Pro League side looking to get more minutes under his belt.

The forward has struggled to make an impact with the Clarets since signing from Caen during the summer – starting just two games and making 10 appearances in total without scoring.

“Burnley Football Club can confirm Andreas Hountondji has joined Belgian Pro League side Standard Liège on a six-month loan,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The Benin international has made 10 appearances for Burnley after joining from Caen at the start of this season and will now head to Belgium until the summer.

“We all wish Andreas all the very best.”

The writing was on the wall for Hountondji when he was left off Burnley’s bench for the 1-0 derby win against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Hountondji only joined Burnley from Caen during the summer but has struggled to make an impact. Picture: Burnley FC

The wide man hasn’t even featured for Scott Parker’s side since the goalless draw against Derby County on December 10.

