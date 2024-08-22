Anass Zaroury becomes 13th departure of Burnley's summer after linking up with French outfit
The winger has agreed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side.
“We can confirm that Anass Zaroury has left the Clarets to join RC Lens for an undisclosed fee,” the Clarets said in a statement.
“The club would like to wish Anass all the best in the future and thank him for his efforts during his time at Turf Moor.”
Zaroury departs after spending two years in East Lancashire following his move from Charleroi in 2022.
The Moroccan made 41 appearances for the Clarets during that time, with the vast majority of those coming in the 2022/23 Championship-winning campaign, where he scored 11 times.
The wide man spent the second half of last season on loan with Hull City, where he scored twice in 12 games.
Lens’ general manager Pierre Dréossi said: “The whole of Racing is happy to welcome Anass Zaroury under the blood and gold colours.
“Anass is a complete attacker, able to play in different positions in the attack. He has great technical quality. His dynamite profile and his sense of goal give him the ability to initiate and conclude actions.
“But beyond his footballing background, Anass is above all a boy whose spirit is consistent with the values of Lens. His freshness, his maturity and his ability to speak several languages will allow him to quickly blend into our collective.
"This player has everything he needs to succeed in Lens.”
