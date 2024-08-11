'Always a challenge': Scott Parker discusses Burnley's goalkeeping dilemma ahead of Luton Town opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker is confident he has the skillset to handle the “challenge” of three highly competitive goalkeepers.

It’s been all change in the goalkeeping department this summer with Vaclav Hladky and Etienne arriving to replace Arijanet Muric and Lawrence Vigouroux, who have joined Ipswich Town and Swansea City respectively.

With James Trafford still at the club, albeit there are still question marks over his future, it remains to be seen who will be handed the number one shirt for Monday’s season opener against Luton Town.

“It’s always a challenge [keeping them all happy],” Parker admitted. “It’s probably the only area on the pitch where there’s only one spot.

“But you build a certain environment and a real good line of communication, which helps.

“These guys who decide to go in goal from a young age and become professional goalkeepers, they understand the dynamics of it as well so they’re probably a little bit different to outfield players, where there’s obviously a few different positions they can fill.

“These keepers are used to it. Of course there are challenges because they all want to play and it’s my job to deal with that in the best way.”

James Trafford, Vaclav Hladky and Etienne Green make up Burnley's goalkeeping department.

Despite the speculation over Trafford’s Burnley future, Parker insists he’s looking forward to working with the young goalkeeper.

When asked if the two new arrivals might be an indication of where Trafford’s future lies, Parker said: “We’ve also lost two keepers, so it was certainly a position we needed to cover. That’s the reason behind it.

“James Trafford is a fantastic keeper, one I admire immensely. So like always, I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Explaining the capture of Green from French side Saint-Etienne, Parker concluded: “It was an area where we brought Vladky as well. It was an area with Lawrence and Aro leaving the club we needed to be competitive.

“He comes here from France and is going to compete for the jersey and bring competition into that area, which is already pretty strong in terms of what we’ve got.

“I think it’s probably a good move for him in terms of his development as well, so we’re looking forward to working with him.”