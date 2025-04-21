All the promotion permutations as Burnley sit on the cusp of Premier League return ahead of Sheffield United showdown
A remarkable 30-game unbeaten run has put Scott Parker’s side in an incredibly strong position heading into tonight’s promotion showdown.
The Clarets, as they have done all season, have stepped up to the plate when it really mattered, winning 10 of their last 13 league games.
It’s seen them finally move out of third place, where they seemed to be rooted for much of the campaign, and into second, level on points with Leeds United.
They’ve been helped by three straight defeats for the Blades prior to their 2-0 win against Cardiff City on Good Friday, which has opened up a five-point gap between tonight’s meeting.
Parker’s men trails Leeds by goal difference only, meaning a Championship title win could well be on the cards once again.
Both Burnley and Leeds could seal promotion tonight. The Clarets simply need to beat Chris Wilder’s side. Leeds, meanwhile, will return to the top flight if they beat Stoke City at 3pm and Sheffield United fail to win in the evening kick-off at Turf Moor.
A draw between Burnley and the Blades will maintain the five-point gap heading into the final two games of the season, meaning Parker’s men would still only need one point from their games against QPR (A) and Millwall (H).
A defeat, however, would reduce the gap to just two points, meaning the Clarets would require a win and a draw from their remaining two fixtures.
