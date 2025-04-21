All the promotion permutations as Burnley sit on the cusp of Premier League return ahead of Sheffield United showdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley know a victory against promotion rivals Sheffield United tonight will be enough to secure their return to the Premier League – but what happens if they don’t get the three points?

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A remarkable 30-game unbeaten run has put Scott Parker’s side in an incredibly strong position heading into tonight’s promotion showdown.

The Clarets, as they have done all season, have stepped up to the plate when it really mattered, winning 10 of their last 13 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s seen them finally move out of third place, where they seemed to be rooted for much of the campaign, and into second, level on points with Leeds United.

They’ve been helped by three straight defeats for the Blades prior to their 2-0 win against Cardiff City on Good Friday, which has opened up a five-point gap between tonight’s meeting.

Parker’s men trails Leeds by goal difference only, meaning a Championship title win could well be on the cards once again.

Both Burnley and Leeds could seal promotion tonight. The Clarets simply need to beat Chris Wilder’s side. Leeds, meanwhile, will return to the top flight if they beat Stoke City at 3pm and Sheffield United fail to win in the evening kick-off at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players of Burnley celebrate victory to fans led by Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, after their victory in the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford FC and Burnley FC at Vicarage Road on April 18, 2025 in Watford, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

A draw between Burnley and the Blades will maintain the five-point gap heading into the final two games of the season, meaning Parker’s men would still only need one point from their games against QPR (A) and Millwall (H).

A defeat, however, would reduce the gap to just two points, meaning the Clarets would require a win and a draw from their remaining two fixtures.