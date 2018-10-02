All the Premier League latest LIVE: Today's Burnley news | Liverpool target signs new deal with Lazio | Alexis Sanchez warned he may not play for Manchester United again Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Jamie Carragher believes Jose Mourinho could be sacked soon, Pep Guardiola denies Kylian Mbappe move and Liverpool target signs new deal. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Refresh for updates All the Premier League latest LIVE: Today's Burnley news | Liverpool target signs new deal with Lazio | Alexis Sanchez warned he may not play for Manchester United again Turf Moor base helping Hart get back to his best