As the football season gets into full swing, Amazon has announced that football fans in Burnley will have the opportunity to have Alexa sing their favourite chant or give them some cheeky banter about their rivals!



Featuring fans’ favourite football chants and roasts for more than 40 Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premier League clubs, Alexa is on hand to help fans get into the football spirit.

Burnley fans at Ewood Park during the Carabao Cup tie in 2017

From today football fans in Burnley and around the country can ask Alexa to give them a roast for their rivals or a familiar chant for their home team.

To hear the ‘No Nay Never' chant, fans simply need to say “Alexa, sing me a Burnley song” and they can sing along with Alexa to the terrace favourite.

Clarets fans can even have a pop at their rivals by asking Alexa for a burn and hearing her say “The only notable thing that Blackburn have done in the last 15 years is that Venky's chicken advert.”

Burnley and Blackburn Rovers haven't played each other in more than two years and Sean Dyche's side are unbeaten in the last seven meetings between the two, winning the previous four.