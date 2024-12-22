'About time!': Jaidon Anthony evaluates Watford win, scoring early and breaking Turf Moor duck

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jaidon Anthony has stressed the importance of scoring early after his strike helped Burnley on their way to a convincing win against Watford.

The wide man scored after just nine minutes to bag his first goal in front of the Turf Moor faithful, with his other two strikes coming on the road.

It set the ideal foundations for what was a near-complete performance from Scott Parker’s men, although they did suffer a nervy finish before eventually seeing out a 2-1 win.

Too often this season the Clarets have struggled to capitalise on early pressure and have drawn too many winnable games.

“That’s been one of the frustrating things for us this season,” Anthony told Clarets+. “We’ve created a lot of chances but we’ve not been able to score many early goals, so it was nice to get one against Watford.

“I think that settled the lads and we were able to put our stamp on the game from there.

“The attacking unit was top, we created loads of chances and opened them up a lot of times. That’s something we’ve been working on a lot in training, so it’s nice to see it come to fruition during a game. Hopefully we can continue that.

“Throughout the season we’ve been a top team defensively and we work so well together as a team. We’ve just been a bit frustrated with the way we’ve been attacking at times, so we’ve put in a lot of work and I’m sure there’s going to be a lot more work to come.

“It’s nice to see it click and long may it continue.”

Despite the nervy end to the game, Burnley produced one of their best performances of the season to extend their unbeaten run to nine and keep the pressure on the top two.

“For a lot of the game we dominated and were well worth the three points, so we’re very happy,” Anthony added.

“We created a lot of chances and probably could have put the game to bed a lot earlier, but that’s football.

“They score from a set-piece which is frustrating for us. We had to see the game out but we did it well, so we’re very happy.”

The 25-year-old was also delighted to finally notch on home turf after his other two strikes came on the road at Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City.

“It’s about time!,” he joked.

“I’ve been wanting that goal to come for a long time, so I’m delighted it finally came.

“It was a great ball from Browny and I just had to stay composed. Luckily I was able to do that and find the back of the net, which was an amazing feeling.”