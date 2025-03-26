'A team worth backing': Pundit delivers intriguing Burnley promotion verdict as Clarets bid for top two finish

While Burnley will be going all out for automatic promotion during the final run-in, there’s a chance they may have to settle for the play-offs.

With only eight games remaining, the Clarets currently sit just two points adrift of the top two.

Behind them, Scott Parker’s side boast a 21-point buffer to seventh place, meaning they’re virtually guaranteed a play-off spot at a bare minimum.

If it is to be the play-offs, Burnley’s imperious defensive record will make them incredibly tough to overcome.

That’s the verdict of ex-footballer and current pundit Andy Townsend, who told OLBG: "The play-offs are such a brilliant climax to any season. It must be so cruel if you just miss out or if you're in the top two and then you slip into the play-offs, that would no doubt really hurt as well. But I love watching them, I think they’re compulsive viewing.

“What I like about the teams up there at the minute, starting with Burnley, I never saw Scott Parker's teams when he was at Fulham or Bournemouth with this incredible, incredible record.

“To have conceded 11 goals is unbelievable, in an era where too many managers are getting promoted and having to play a certain brand of football, Scott's going about it in a slightly different fashion.

Pundit Andy Townsend. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Yes, he wants his teams to play. Of course he does. But he's actually now started to recognise that they’re actually bloody good at keeping clean sheets. Scott will know that that will give him an opportunity to get his club promoted.

“I tip my hat to him in that respect because again, there'll be loads of other managers out there or fans out there probably saying that they’d rather see us win 4-3 and get beat 4-3 rather than getting beat 1-0 and winning 1-0 and all that stuff, which is a load of codswallop. It really is.

“They're good at doing what they're doing. They clearly work hard at what they're doing. They have developed something there now and they've got that momentum in terms of keeping clean sheets in order to win matches and that gives them a fantastic chance.

“I think to try and pick someone to come up out of that lot, like Burnley and Sunderland, at the moment is very, very difficult, very difficult. Those play-off games can hinge on just a moment. But if you don't concede goals you are a team worth backing, let me tell you.”

