A crowd of 2,100 Burnley fans arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in Berkshire to see the Championship leaders take on struggling Reading.

A 0-0 draw, which followed Sheffield United’s 4-1 win at home to Cardiff City, meant that the title was put on hold as the Royals preserved their record-breaking points haul (106) for another year.

Manuel Benson went closest to scoring with the only shot on target of the game, but goalkeeper Joe Lumley was equal to the Belgian’s attempt from Ameen Al-Dakhil’s ball over the top.

Substitute Darko Churlinov also squandered a couple of golden opportunities to seal victory for Vincent Kompany’s Clarets, who entered the fixture with six changes from the side that saw off the Blades.

Were you pictured in Berkshire as Burnley extended their unbeaten league run to 21 games?

1 Burnley fans at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, home of Reading

2 Burnley fans at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, home of Reading

3 Burnley fans at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, home of Reading

4 Burnley fans at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, home of Reading