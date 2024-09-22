30 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's dramatic late win against Portsmouth

After going a goal down in the first-half, Scott Parker’s men fought back in the second period – first levelling through substitute Jeremy Sarmiento before Josh Brownhill won it in stoppage-time.
The midfielder’s last-gasp goal prompted jubilant scenes from the home ends as Burnley made it two wins from two in the Championship.
Our photographer was on hand to capture the Clarets fans in the terraces – can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.