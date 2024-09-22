30 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's dramatic late win against Portsmouth

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 13:00 BST
A crowd of 20,476 watched on as Burnley came from behind to seal a dramatic late win against Portsmouth.

After going a goal down in the first-half, Scott Parker’s men fought back in the second period – first levelling through substitute Jeremy Sarmiento before Josh Brownhill won it in stoppage-time.

The midfielder’s last-gasp goal prompted jubilant scenes from the home ends as Burnley made it two wins from two in the Championship.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the Clarets fans in the terraces – can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Portsmouth. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Portsmouth. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Related topics:BurnleyPortsmouthScott ParkerJosh Brownhill