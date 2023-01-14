News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

26 images of Burnley fans making their way to Turf Moor ahead of Coventry City clash

Another sell-out was expected at Turf Moor as Burnley welcomed Coventry City to town.

By Dan Black
13 minutes ago
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 3:05pm

Thousands of fans made their way along Harry Potts Way hoping to see the Championship leaders notch up a ninth win in succession in all competitions at home.

Vincent Kompany, who was presented with the SkyBet Championship Manager of the Month gong for December, has steered the Clarets into a five point lead at the top of the table.

Were you pictured by our photographer outside the stadium?

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
BurnleyTurf MoorCoventry City