26 images of Burnley fans making their way to Turf Moor ahead of Coventry City clash

Another sell-out was expected at Turf Moor as Burnley welcomed Coventry City to town.

Thousands of fans made their way along Harry Potts Way hoping to see the Championship leaders notch up a ninth win in succession in all competitions at home.

Vincent Kompany, who was presented with the SkyBet Championship Manager of the Month gong for December, has steered the Clarets into a five point lead at the top of the table.

Were you pictured by our photographer outside the stadium?

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Coventry City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

