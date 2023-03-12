26 fantastic photos of Burnley fans basking in the glory of a 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic

Two goals for Nathan Tella and a first goal for the club for Lyle Foster saw Burnley beat Wigan Athletic 3-0 at Turf Moor.

The Clarets’ leading scorer got on the end of Anass Zaroury’s cross around the quarter-of-an-hour mark to put the hosts in front and then netted his 14th goal of the season just two minutes into the second half.

Foster, a January signing from Westerlo, then got off the mark with a fabulous first time finish from Michael Obafemi’s assist, just 11 minutes after replacing Ashley Barnes.

The Championship leaders, who are now 16 league games unbeaten, are now 13 points clear at the top of the table following Sheffield United’s defeat at the hands of Luton Town at Bramall Lane.

Were you pictured in the stands as Burnley protected their unbeaten run on home soil under Vincent Kompany?

