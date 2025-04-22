25 stunning pictures of Burnley fans celebrating promotion after Sheffield United win

Published 22nd Apr 2025
Have you managed to take breath yet?

Easter Monday proved to be yet another memorable day in Burnley history as they clinched their return to the Premier League.

There were extraordinary celebrations, both on and off the Turf Moor pitch, after Scott Parker’s men overcame Sheffield United to secure automatic promotion with two games still to go.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand and right in the thick of it during the post-match celebrations to capture the jubilant scenes.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of pictures?

Burnley fans celebrate inside Turf Moor as the Clarets are promoted back to the Premier League following the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

