25 photos of Burnley fans arriving at the Etihad Stadium for Premier League fixture against Manchester City

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 27th Sep 2025, 14:45 BST
Burnley fans have arrived at the Etihad Stadium hoping to watch the Clarets earn a first win at the stadium.

The Clarets have never been City at the Etihad Stadium, but have manged two draws with the Citizens amongst a few defeats.

Did our photographer spot you arriving at the Etihad?

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at the Etihad Stadium for the Premier League fixture against Manchester City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyManchester CityPremier League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice