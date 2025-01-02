25 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's New Year's Day clash against Stoke City

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT
A crowd of 20,119 watched on as Burnley opened their account for 2025 with a disappointing goalless draw against Stoke City.

The dipping temperatures and hammering rain made for a lethargic spectacle despite the Clarets picking up a point that saw them move into the top two in the Championship.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

