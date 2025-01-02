25 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's New Year's Day clash against Stoke City

The dipping temperatures and hammering rain made for a lethargic spectacle despite the Clarets picking up a point that saw them move into the top two in the Championship.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
1 / 7
The dipping temperatures and hammering rain made for a lethargic spectacle despite the Clarets picking up a point that saw them move into the top two in the Championship.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.