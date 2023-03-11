25 images of Burnley fans heading back to Turf Moor for Championship fixture with Wigan Athletic

It’s another full house at Turf Moor as Championship leaders Burnley host relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic.

Supporters have been blessed with an unbeaten campaign on home soil so far under Vincent Kompany’s guidance and the table toppers are heavy favourites to maintain that record against the Latics.

Burnley have gone 21 games without loss on their own patch in all competitions this term while Shaun Maloney’s side, who are rock bottom of the division, haven’t won away from home since the beginning of October.

Were you pictured outside the stadium by our matchday photographer?

1 . 1 Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor ahead of the Championship fixture with Wigan Athletic. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

