News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
3 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
4 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
5 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
6 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
7 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

25 images of Burnley fans arriving in Middlesbrough for promotion party at the Riverside

Just over 2,000 Burnley fans arrived at the Riverside with high expectations as the carrot of a Premier League return dangled invitingly in front of them.

By Dan Black
Published 7th Apr 2023, 19:44 BST

After Luton Town were held to a goal-less draw against Millwall at The Den earlier in the day, victory for the Clarets over Middlesbrough would be enough to secure promotion.

Vincent Kompany’s side are eight points clear at the top and entered their Good Friday fixture with a 17-point advantage over their opponents.

Were you pictured in party mood outside the stadium ahead of kick off?

Burnley fans arrive at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Championnship fixture with Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Championnship fixture with Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Championnship fixture with Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Championnship fixture with Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Championnship fixture with Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Championnship fixture with Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans arrive at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Championnship fixture with Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Championnship fixture with Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
BurnleyMiddlesbroughPremier LeagueLuton TownMillwall