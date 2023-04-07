25 images of Burnley fans arriving in Middlesbrough for promotion party at the Riverside

Just over 2,000 Burnley fans arrived at the Riverside with high expectations as the carrot of a Premier League return dangled invitingly in front of them.

After Luton Town were held to a goal-less draw against Millwall at The Den earlier in the day, victory for the Clarets over Middlesbrough would be enough to secure promotion.

Vincent Kompany’s side are eight points clear at the top and entered their Good Friday fixture with a 17-point advantage over their opponents.

Were you pictured in party mood outside the stadium ahead of kick off?

1 . 1 Burnley fans arrive at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the Championnship fixture with Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

