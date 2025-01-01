The Clarets faithful are hopeful that Scott Parker’s men can start the new year in style with three points over the Potters.
Did our photographer snap you arriving at Turf Moor before kick off?
1 / 7
The Clarets faithful are hopeful that Scott Parker’s men can start the new year in style with three points over the Potters.
Did our photographer snap you arriving at Turf Moor before kick off?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.