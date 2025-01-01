25 images of Burnley fans arriving at Turf Moor for New Year's Day fixture against Stoke City

By Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Published 1st Jan 2025, 14:22 GMT
Burnley fans have arrived at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Stoke City.

The Clarets faithful are hopeful that Scott Parker’s men can start the new year in style with three points over the Potters.

Did our photographer snap you arriving at Turf Moor before kick off?

Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

