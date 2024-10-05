The Clarets have the opportunity to finish the day top of the Championship table with victory over their Lancashire rivals Preston and the Burnley fans were in good spirits before kick off.
Did our photographer snap you arriving at Turf Moor before kick off?
1. 1
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. 2
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. 3
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. 4
Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Preston North End. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.