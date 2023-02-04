25 images of brilliant Burnley fans enjoying a trip to Carrow Road for Norwich City clash

Following trips to Swansea City, Bournemouth and Ipswich Town last month, Burnley fans hit the road once again to take in the Championship clash with Norwich City.

Despite the mammoth trip to Norfolk — with many supporters waking up at the crack of dawn and spending hours travelling to watch their team in action — devoted Clarets once again arrived in their numbers at Carrow Road.

And they were rewarded with a 3-0 win against the Canaries as Vincent Kompany’s men won for the ninth time on the bounce in the second tier to stretch their lead over second place Sheffield United to seven points.

Anass Zaroury opened the scoring in the eighth minute, Vitinho doubled the advantage just seconds after being introduced as a second half substitute, before defender Hjalmar Ekdar capped a debut to remember when adding the third.

Were you pictured at the stadium?

1 . 1 Burnley fans arrive at Carrow Road ahead of the Championship fixture against Norwich City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . 2 Burnley fans arrive at Carrow Road ahead of the Championship fixture against Norwich City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . 3 Burnley fans arrive at Carrow Road ahead of the Championship fixture against Norwich City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . 4 Burnley fans arrive at Carrow Road ahead of the Championship fixture against Norwich City. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales