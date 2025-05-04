25 brilliant photos of Burnley fans toasting promotion and final day victory against Millwall

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 4th May 2025, 14:00 BST
Burnley ended a record-breaking season with another victory on Saturday as they came from behind to defeat Millwall.

Josh Brownhill was at the double once again while Jaidon Anthony also got on the scoresheet as the Clarets claimed a deserved 3-1 victory.

While Burnley missed out on the league title, the Clarets were still in a celebratory mood after finishing the season on 100 points.

Not only that, they also ended the campaign 33 games unbeaten, conceding just 16 goals and losing only twice.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to snap some of the smiling faces among the Turf Moor faithful.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans celebrating after finishing second in the Championship after beating Millwall 3-1. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans celebrating after finishing second in the Championship after beating Millwall 3-1. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

