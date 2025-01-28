24 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's top-of-the-table clash with Leeds United at Turf Moor

Entertainment was on short supply as only one shot on target was produced in the entire 90 minutes – and even that came a minute from time.

Nevertheless, head coach Scott Parker was happy with the end result as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in league and cup.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

1 . 1 Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . 2 Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . 3 Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales