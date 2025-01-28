24 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's top-of-the-table clash with Leeds United at Turf Moor

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 28th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
A bumper crowd of 21,329 watched on as Burnley and Leeds United played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor on Monday night.

Entertainment was on short supply as only one shot on target was produced in the entire 90 minutes – and even that came a minute from time.

Nevertheless, head coach Scott Parker was happy with the end result as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 17 games in league and cup.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture with Leeds United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyLeeds UnitedTurf MoorScott Parker
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice