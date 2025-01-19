24 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's dramatic draw against Sunderland at Turf Moor

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 19th Jan 2025, 16:57 BST
A crowd of 21,014 watched on as Burnley played out a dramatic goalless draw against Sunderland at Turf Moor on Friday night.

James Trafford saved two late penalties from Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 15 games in league and cup.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

