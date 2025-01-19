24 of our best fan pictures from Burnley's dramatic draw against Sunderland at Turf Moor

25 images of Burnley fans arriving at Vicarage Road for Championship clash against Watford

Watford vs Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker keeps faith with Norwich City side

News you can trust since 1877

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans inside Turf Moor for the Championship fixture against Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

James Trafford saved two late penalties from Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor as the Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 15 games in league and cup.

A crowd of 21,014 watched on as Burnley played out a dramatic goalless draw against Sunderland at Turf Moor on Friday night.