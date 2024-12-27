23 amazing fan pictures from Burnley's big Boxing Day win against Sheffield United

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 27th Dec 2024, 17:14 GMT
It was a Boxing Day to remember for Burnley fans as Scott Parker’s men recorded a big victory against their promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Goals in either half from Josh Brownhill and Zian Flemming helped the Clarets claim a 2-0 win at Bramall Lane to reduce the gap to the top to just one point.

It sparked jubilant scenes in the packed away end as Scott Parker’s men extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?

Burnley fans at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley fans at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

