23 amazing fan pictures from Burnley's big Boxing Day win against Sheffield United

Goals in either half from Josh Brownhill and Zian Flemming helped the Clarets claim a 2-0 win at Bramall Lane to reduce the gap to the top to just one point.
It sparked jubilant scenes in the packed away end as Scott Parker’s men extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.