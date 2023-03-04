News you can trust since 1877
21 images of Burnley fans at the seaside ahead of Lancashire derby vs Blackpool at Bloomfield Road

Burnley fans didn’t have to travel far for their 17th away trip of the season.

By Dan Black
4 minutes ago

Just short of 4,000 supporters made the short journey to Bloomfield Road to see the Championship leaders take on Lancashire rivals Blackpool.

The two sides haven’t met on the Seasiders’ patch in a competitive fixture since Michael Kightly scored the only goal of the game on the way to promotion in April 2014.

With Blackburn Rovers beating Sheffield United at Ewood Park in the early kick off, this presented an opportunity for the Clarets to move further clear of the Blades in the title race.

Were you pictured by our photographer ahead of the game?

1. 1

Burnley fans arrive at Bloomfield Road ahead of the Championship fixture against Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. 2

Burnley fans arrive at Bloomfield Road ahead of the Championship fixture against Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. 3

Burnley fans arrive at Bloomfield Road ahead of the Championship fixture against Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. 4

Burnley fans arrive at Bloomfield Road ahead of the Championship fixture against Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

