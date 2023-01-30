20 images of Burnley fans sampling the magic of the FA Cup at Portman Road

More than 1,500 Burnley fans made the trip to Portman Road for the fourth round tie against Ipswich Town in the Emirates FA Cup.

Neither of the EFL’s top scorers were able to find the back of the net in Suffolk, meaning the Tractor Boys will now travel to Turf Moor for a replay on the week commencing February 6.

The Clarets, and their League One opponents, have been assigned ball number 4 in Monday night’s draw for the fifth round, which will be shown live on the One Show at 7pm, ahead of Derby County’s clash with West Ham United at Pride Park.

Were you pictured in the stands during Saturday’s goal-less draw?

