17 images of Burnley fans taking in the 3-1 win against Hull City at the MKM Stadium

Another devoted following saw Championship leaders Burnley take another giant leap towards clinching the title as Vincent Kompany’s side tamed the Tigers in Hull.
Around 1,800 supporters made their voices heard at the MKM Stadium as Nathan Tella’s second hat-trick of the season preserved the Clarets’ 13-point advantage over Sheffield United and lifted them 19 points clear of third place Middlesbrough.
Were you pictured in the away section on Wednesday night? Check out our gallery to find out!
Burnley fans enjoy the second half
Burnley fans enjoy the second half
Burnley fans enjoy the second half
Burnley fans enjoy the second half