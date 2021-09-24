15 Premier League and Championship clubs that will lose their shirt sponsor after betting firm ban

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Players of Burnley warm up ahead of the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Rochdale at Turf Moor on September 21, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A report on the country’s gambling laws is expected to be published in the coming months and the Daily Mail have claimed it is almost certain to include proposals to ban front-of-football shirt sponsorship from betting companies.

Burnley agreed a one-year sponsorship deal with gambling firm SpreadEx at the start of the summer, while eight other Premier League clubs and six Championship clubs will also have to find new sponsors if the ban goes ahead.

Analysts GlobalData put the cost of such a ban to Premier League clubs at £60 million, which would disproportionately affect those clubs towards the middle and lower end of the league.

Watford sealed a new shirt sponsorship agreement with Stake.com over the summer, with the Curacao-based betting company paying its sponsorship fee in cryptocurrency. If bonus targets were hit by Watford then the annual value of the deal could surpass the club-record £6 million paid by former partner Sportsbet.io, according to The Athletic.

Liam Fox from GlobalData said: “These deals have been concentrated in mid-lower table teams because clubs at this level are unable to attract the same high-value blue chip sponsors that teams at the summit of the table can.

“What this has meant is that mid-lower Premier League clubs have become increasingly reliant on the industry to help limit the financial disparity between themselves and those clubs at the summit of the table. Therefore, the ban will likely widen this gap further.”

Labour MP Carolyn Harris, the chair of the gambling-related harm all-party parliamentary group, has previously said that such a ban is “one of the most obvious things to do” within the new act.

She said last year: “All the groups who have reported or commented on this have said this is an area (ministers) need to tackle immediately. So I’m quite confident that will happen.”

Sportsbet.io became Southampton's main club partner and their shirt sponsor in 2020 - the biggest sponsorship deal in the club's history. The partnership is understood to be worth over £7.5 million per year and also included performance-based bonuses in Bitcoin at the end of each season for the club.

The policy document outlining the proposal is expected to be published later this year and will be followed by a three-month consultation period before it goes to Parliament, meaning it is unlikely that any changes affecting Burnley will come in before 2023.

Here are the 15 Premier League and Championship clubs that are currently sponsored by betting firms...

Hollywoodbets became Brentford's shirt sponsor this season ahead of their first Premier League campaign. The sponsorship deal is the gambling company's first in the UK.

West Ham signed a six-year £60 million deal with Betway in 2019. The £10m-a-year sponsorship deal is reportedly the biggest outside of the 'big six'.

Fun88 became Newcastle United's shirt sponsor in 2017, becoming the Magpies' biggest sponsorship deal in their history. Prior to the contract extension in 2020, the deal was reportedly worth in the region of £6.5 million a year.

Leeds United signed a sponsorship deal with SBOTOP upon their return to the Premier League last year in what the club said "represents the largest commercial deal in the club's history". The partnership is thought to be £6 million a year for three years.

W88 agreed to become Crystal Palace's main sponsor in 2020. The financial terms of the deal are unknown, however Palace's previous sponsorship deal with ManBextX was worth a reported £6.5 million a year.

Burnley agreed a one-year sponsorship deal with UK-based betting company Spreadex over the summer. Spreadex are thought to be paying slightly less than previous partner LoveBet, whose £7.5 million deal included the additional element of shirt sleeve sponsorship.

Wolves agreed a record partnership with ManBetX in 2019 in a deal worth a reported £8 million a year to the club - a considerable increase on the previous £5 million a year deal with W88.

In 2018 Middlesbrough signed a 'record-breaking' three-year deal with online casino 32Red -though it is unclear how much they currently pay to sponsor the Championship club's shirt. Boro extended the deal this summer.

BoyleSports became Birmingham City's shirt sponsor in 2019 and was their biggest sponsorship deal in over a decade.

bet365 became Stoke City's shirt sponsor back in 2012 and their stadium sponsor in 2016. The deal was reportedly worth about £3 million a season when the Potters were in the Premier League and, according to club accounts, Stoke banked almost £8 million from sponsorship in 2020.

Coventry City signed a 'significant' sponsorship agreement with BoyleSports in 2020, which was expected to generate 'vital revenue' for the club. It became Coventry's highest value front-of-shirt sponsorship deal since the 2011/12 season.

32Red became Derby County's shirt sponsor back in 2018. They also agreed a record-breaking sponsorship deal in 2019 which would see the betting company pay new signing Wayne Rooney's reported £90k weekly wage, while he would wear number 32 on the back of his shirt.