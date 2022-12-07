Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says that the return of injured duo Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov will feel like new signings for the club.

The pair have been back in full training with the senior squad since preparations for the East Lancashire derby victory at home to Blackburn Rovers were in full swing last month.

Last season’s League One Player of the Year, who netted 20 times for MK Dons, hasn’t been seen since his cameo against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium on the opening day of term.

And Macedonian international Churlinov made just three Championship appearances for the Clarets before joining his team-mate on the sidelines following the 1-1 draw with West Brom at The Hawthorns three months ago.

However, both could be back in contention when Burnley’s domestic campaign resumes on Sunday against QPR at Loftus Road. "It has that feeling of being a winter break but, of course, you can't do any transfers in this period,” said Kompany. “Recovering these players will feel like we've done a bit of business in this window.

"I'm looking forward to it. I was really pleased that the last session before the Blackburn game we had everyone out on the pitch. That will continue throughout the mini pre-season and that's good for us.”

