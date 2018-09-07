Whatever will be, will be for the West Enders

The term “que será, será” couldn’t be more appropriate as the curtain closes on another Lancashire Cricket League campaign.

Lowerhouse have done all they can to take the title race to the final day but Ben Heap’s side are still reliant on another slip up from leaders Walsden.

Six points separate the two sides heading in to Sunday’s showdown as the West Enders tackle Church at Blackburn Road while the table toppers take on Rawtenstall at the Worswick Memorial Ground.

“Hopefully we can finish the season with a win but Church have been playing well and we are in for a tough game,” said Heap.

“All we can do is look after ourselves on Sunday and hope the pressure gets too much for Walsden.

“To have only lost one game all season is an incredible season all ready so every credit to Nick Barker and his players.

“We’ve fought really hard to take it to the last day so what will be will be.”

Burnley have done everything that has been asked of them this season.

Dan Pickup’s side finished the season with silverware, after lifting the trophy on Twenty20 Finals Day, and they capped that success with qualification in to next season’s top flight in the Lancashire Cricket League.

Burnley will close the campaign on home soil as they welcome East Lancashire to MyProtein Turf Moor.

Should results elsewhere fall in their favour, victory for the hosts could see them finish as high as seventh in the table.