Runners-up Lowerhouse made to settle for the Holland Cup

Lowerhouse captain Ben Heap has praised the character of his players after taking the Lancashire League title race right down to the wire.

In the end the West Enders had to be content with the Holland Cup after newcomers Walsden stole Clitheroe’s crown.

Heap’s men finished the campaign unbeaten since May, capping things off with a fine victory over Church at Blackburn Road.

They had to wait on tenterhooks to hear the outcome of the game at the Worswick Memorial Ground but, in the end, the leaders held on to their six-point advantage.

“All credit must go to the squad of players that have seen us go unbeaten in the league since May,” he said.

“I’m extremely proud to be captain of this group. We have a great camaraderie between us all and every body knows their role in the side.

“The most important thing is that we are all happy for each other’s success.

“This was a great and fitting way to finish the season. We played our part in the title race but it didn’t go our way. Walsden were very worthy winners.”

Church collapsed from 95-3 to 103 all out as the visitors put themselves in to the driving seat.

Home skipper Levi Wolfenden passed 500 runs for the season during his innings of 51 with Craig Ferguson making 21 and sub professional Usman Tariq 17.

But as soon as Paddy Martin claimed the scalp of Wolfenden it was the beginning of the end for Church.

Martin went on to take 4-33 for ‘House while Francois Haasbroek chipped in with 3-14.

Wolfenden took 5-31 in the reply to reduce Lowerhouse to 77-7 but Haasbroek (36 not out) and Chris Bleazard (14 not out) saw their side home in the 40th over.

Meanwhile, Burnley secured the final Lancashire Knockout Cup place by beating East Lancs by 179 runs at the MyProtein Turf Moor.

Liam Bedford hit 53, sub professional Brett Pelser 45, Matt Roberts 34 and Joe McCluskie an unbeaten 30 in Burnley’s 242-7 while Joe Bolton took 3-38 for the visitors.

McCluskie then starred with the ball, taking a superb six-fer at the expense of just 16 runs from an eight over spell to dismiss East Lancs for 63.