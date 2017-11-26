Rehan is recipient of Memorial Trophy

The Prestigious Craig Heaton Memorial Cricket Trophy was presented for the 27th year at Burnley Cricket Club’s Junior presentation night.



The trophy is awarded to the most improved player in the Burnley and District Teams covering all age groups.

This year the Trophy was won by 13-year-old Rehan Zore, who plays his cricket at Burnley Cricket Club, representing the Under 13s, 15s and third team, plus the District and Lancashire Under 13s.

This season, with The District Under 13s,in four innings he amassed 316 runs with scores of 135 not out, 99 and 78 at an average of 105, which is quite astonishing for a boy of his age, and hopefully he has a great future in cricket ahead of him.



Jim Heaton would like to thank Burnley Cricket Club for allowing the trophy to be presented at their presentation night, and thanks also to all the District Teams managers, and to Stan Heaton, who works tirelessly for local cricket.