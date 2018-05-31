Pickup: We can’t have any slip ups!

Dan Pickup is fully aware that Burnley can’t afford any slip-ups if they’re to continue fighting on all fronts.

The Turf Moor outfit have won eight of their nine fixtures across the board so far this term, propelling the club to fourth in the Lancashire League and the quarter-finals of the Worsley Cup as a consequence.

With leaders Ramsbottom and Walsden in seemingly formidable form so far, and seven teams already hitting the 50-point mark, Pickup knows that they’ll have to keep winning to stay in contention.

Ahead of Sunday’s journey to Towncroft, where they take on mid-table Middleton, the skipper said: “The teams at the top of the league are still going strong so it’s been important that we’ve put a bit of a run together to stay in touch.

“There will still be a lot of twists and turns to come this season because it’s really tightening up. It makes the games against the teams around you even bigger. There are some big ones coming up.

“It’s good that we’re still involved in all competitions. We want to keep this winning run going and see where it takes us.

“When you’re on a winning run you don’t want to be slipping up in any competitions. We’ve got to try and keep up this form and avoid any bad habits. Form rubs off in all competitions.”

Burnley, who remain in the Lancashire Knockout Cup and kickstart their Twenty20 campaign tonight, saw off Bacup to progress to the last eight of a cup competition they recently won four times on the bounce.

“It’s good to be back in the latter stages of that competition,” said Pickup.

“We’re just two wins away from a big day out now. That final is in touching distance.

“We’re confident in this knockout format that we can beat anybody.”

Meanwhile, a Burnley v Lowerhouse Worsley Cup Final remains a possibility following the draw for the last eight.

The quarter-final draw on Wednesday night was as follows: Rishton v Burnley; Crompton v Darwen; Todmorden v Ramsbottom; Norden v Lowerhouse.

Ties will be played on June 16th.

The semi-final draw was also made, keeping the derby rivals apart: Norden or Lowerhouse will host Crompton or Darwen, and Todmorden or Ramsbottom will entertain Rishton or Burnley, with ties to be played on July 8th.

The final will take place on August 5th.

Lowerhouse are still in touch at the top end of the Lancashire League table after a fourth win from their opening six fixtures.

The West Enders, who have scored in excess of 200 runs in half of those outings, are tied on 52 points with sixth place Accrington, just a couple of points adrift of rivals Burnley in fourth.

Captain Ben Heap top-scored for ‘House for the second time this season with a knock of 61 in the eight-wicket win over Bacup at Lanehead.

The skipper is now the club’s fifth all time run-scorer, overtaking former Liverpool Road batsman Phil Astin.

Lowerhouse, who are still involved in all competitions, host newcomers Norden at the Brooks Foundation Ground on Sunday.

Norden, two points above ‘House, have so far beaten Middleton, Littleborough, Nelson and Rishton so far this term while losing out to Church and Darwen.

Read and Padiham are in Twenty20 action on Friday evening.

Read travel to Back Lane to face Baxenden while Padiham host in-form Settle at the Arbories, both in Group Two of the competition.

Andrew Rushton’s side are then back on the road on Saturday, making the journey to Preston Old Road where they’ll be welcomed by Cherry Tree in the Ribblesdale Cricket League.

Padiham, who are fourth in the top tier following promotion, having won three of their four games, travel to Ribchester Road to face Salesbury, currently fourth in Senior League B.