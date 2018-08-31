Padiham in three-horse survival race

There’s everything to play for heading in to the final weekend of the Ribblesdale Cricket League campaign with title and promotion charges as well as fights for survival still undecided.

While Padiham are still nine points clear of the bottom two, Barnoldswick have now matched their last three results to keep the fight alive.

Jonathan Beech’s side stunned defending champions Settle by six wickets at Marshfield on Saturday, bowling their hosts out for 67 in 29.5 overs.

A three-wicket win over Oswaldtwistle Immanuel for Padiham has now made it a three-horse race, with Whalley being pulled into the mire after they lost by seven wickets against Read at Station Road on Saturday.

With Baxenden’s fate already sealed, just nine points separate Whalley, Padiham and Barnoldswick – who host the Ramsbottom Cup champions tomorrow.

Key fixtures, Saturday: Barnoldswick v Padiham, Whalley v Salesbury.

Sunday: Padiham v Cherry Tree, Barnoldswick v Salesbury, Whalley v Brinscall.

Remainder of t0morrow’s fixtures: Baxenden v Oswaldtwistle Immanuel, Cherry Tree v Earby, Euxton v Feniscowles, Read v Settle, Ribblesdale Wanderers v Brinscall.