Padiham are still scrapping

Barnoldswick just won’t leave Padiham alone in the scrap for survival in the Ribblesdale Cricket League.

While Padiham are still nine points clear of the crevice that would pull them in to the bottom two of Senior League A, their rivals have now matched their last three results to keep the fight alive.

However, a three-wicket win over Oswaldtwistle Immanuel for Kevin Hitchon’s side has now made it a three-horse race with Whalley being pulled in to the mire.

The visitors were bowled out for 98 at the Arbories as professional Siviwe Gidana took 4-36 while Nathan Whitehead added 3-26.

Whitehead then top-scored with 31 as the hosts secured maximum points in the 18th over with opener Owen Deakin-Pickard made 20. Gerry Synman took 5-27 for the away side.

Meanwhile, Read beat relegation-threatened Whalley by seven wickets at Station Road.

Stuart Crabtree hit a half-century for the hosts as they closed on 146-6, finding the boundary on eight occasions, adding 59 for the third wicket with Declan Bailey (28).

Ben Woodall catered for the final three wickets, conceding 39 runs from a nine-over spell, while professional Matthew Walker took 2-37 for Read.

Walker then made light work of the reply as he hit seven fours to reach 63 from 72 balls. William Wrathall added 22 and Andrew Laycock (16), Thomas Turner (14 not out) and Michael Whalley (11) chipped in with double figures.

In the final weekend of the season, Read play Settle and Feniscowles while Padiham face Barnoldswick and Cherry Tree.