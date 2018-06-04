O’Connor leads the way as Read ease to victory

Read beat in-form Cherry Tree by 182 runs on Saturday at Preston Old Road.

Cherry Tree won the toss and put the visitors in, and it proved an error as Read clocked up 294-4 in their 45 overs.

Former skipper Kyle O’Connor hit 75, and Connor Lowes (74 not out) and Joshua Lavin (58 not out) shared an unbroken 138 for the fifth wicket.

Opener William Wrathall also made 28 as he and O’Connor put on 94 for the first wicket.

Stefan Klopper took all four wickets to fall, but at the cost of 109 runs in 17 overs.

Cherry Tree never looked like mounting a successful reply, losing Mark Hadfield to the third ball, and were reduced to 19-3 before being all out for just 112.

Matthew Walker took 3-38 and Bailey Richards 3-31.

Read also won their Twenty20 clash at Baxenden on Friday night, making 155-8, with 43 from Richards, before the hosts finished on 80-9.

Richards took 3-25 and Jamie Woodall 3-16.

Padiham, meanwhile, lost by six wickets to Salesbury at Ribchester Road.

Salesbury captain Stephen Brown won the toss and elected to field, and Liam Parkinson took 3-19 and Sam Bristol 4-59 as Padiham were all out for 141 in the penultimate over.

Former captain Callum Clarke made 55 and Jimmy Gray 32.

Parkinson then opened the reply and hit 64, sharing 70 with Brown (20) for the first wicket, to see the Red Caps to victory.

Hashen Ramanayake added an unbeaten 22.

In the Twenty20 competition on Friday night, Clarke again top-scored with 23 at home to Settle, but Padiham were all out for 65.

William Davidson hit 34 not out as Settle eased to a nine-wicket win.