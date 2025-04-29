National cricket tournament launched at club near Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World Cup winner Lydia Greenway officially launched the 2025 Voneus Village Cup at a cricket club near Burnley.

Former England women’s star Greenway visited Read CC on Sunday to deliver a masterclass to juniors at the club as this year’s competition began across the country.

A total of 364 cricket teams form around England, Scotland and Wales entered this year’s tournament, which will be whittled down to a final two to play in a dream final at Lord’s, in London, in September.

Read have a proud history in the Village Cup and were entrants in its very first edition in 1972.

Lydia Greenway coaches youngsters at Read CC

In the same decade the club reached the latter stages, making it as far as the national quarter-finals, while the club’s Whalley Road ground hosted a fixture against Northumberland’s Bomarsund Welfare attended by an estimated crowd of more than 2,000.

This proud heritage is reflected in a plaque commemorating Read’s association with the tournament in the clubhouse.

Club president Malcolm Grainger, who played in those 1970s sides, said: “As a new cup then it was really good for us and quite a big thing for us to play in it.

“We had quite a big following then, wherever we went.”

Grainger now hopes the current crop of Read cricketers, who also play in the North West Cricket League, can following in their predecessors’ footsteps.

He added: “They’re definitely keen to play in the Village Cup.

“The possibility of getting to Lord’s is a bit of an incentive.”

Cricketers of note to come out of Read include another England women’s star, Alex Hartley, who began her career as a junior at the club.

Jen Barden, a former teammate of Hartley’s at Lancashire, coaches the juniors there and was joined by Greenway for the session on Sunday.

Greenway said: “I know this club have a deep history with producing talented cricketers and have known Jen Barden for a number of years.

“I just love seeing how things go throughout the tournament on the road to the final at Lord’s and this year will be no exception.”

Burneside, and they will now welcome Lindal Moor to their Whalley Road ground in the second round on Sunday 11 May.

Ashley Scott, senior communications manager at rural broadband provider Voneus, said: “Read CC is a truly fantastic village cricket club, radiating community spirit and sitting proudly at the heart of the village.

“This is exactly why we are so proud to be part of the competition — championing rural communities is at the very core of what we do.

“We witnessed firsthand the incredible dedication of the committee, members, coaches, and players. Despite no first-round match taking place, their commitment shone through as they ensured we still enjoyed a brilliant T20 match in the sunshine.

“It was a wonderful showcase of what community cricket is all about. We wish them the best of luck in the next round against Lindal Moor.”