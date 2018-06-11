Lowerhouse see off the champions

Professional Ockert Erasmus hit 88 not out and added two wickets as Lowerhouse beat reigning Lancashire League champions Clitheroe at Chatburn Road on Saturday by 39 runs.

Skipper Ben Heap won the toss and decided to bat, and the West Enders made 188-6, with Erasmus and Francois Haasbroek (46) sharing 77 for the second wicket.

Charlie Dewhurst (31) and Harry Lang (19) put on 50 for the opening wicket in reply, but only paid man Fawad Alam (36) and Thomas Lord (27) showed any real resistance after that as Paddy Martin took 3-36 and Jon Finch 3-32 to dismiss Clitheroe for 149.

On Sunday, however, joint-holder Lowerhouse exited the LCB Knockout at home to Rochdale.

Erasmus again top scored, making 57 in Lowerhouse’s 176-9, but visiting pro Ed Moore guided his side to a five wicket win in the 38th over with an unbeaten 73.

The West Enders beat Nelson in the Twenty20 competition on Friday night by seven wickets, in front of a bumper crowd at Liverpool Road.

Nelson were 69-1, before being bowled out for 117, as Erasmus took 3-28.

David Crotty hit 45, professional Reeza Hendricks 24 and Neil Thompson 16 for Nelson.

In reply, Haasbroek (38), Erasmus (28) and Charlie Cottam (21 not out) made significant contributions to see Lowerhouse home with three wickets down.

Lowerhouse are at Great Harwood on Friday night in the Twenty20, and at Norden on Saturday in the quarter-final of the Worsley Cup, before they entertain East Lancashire in the league on Sunday.