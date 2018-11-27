Lancashire open County Championship campaign at Lord’s

Lancashire’s Championship and One-Day Cup fixtures have been released for the 2019 season.

Following a two-week pre-season tour to Dubai in March, the Red Rose will start their Championship Division Two campaign at Lord’s as Glen Chapple’s side take on Middlesex, starting on Thursday, April 11.

Prior to the start of the season, Lancashire take on Loughborough in a three-day fixture, starting on April 5.

The One-Day Cup competition starts early in 2019 with Lancashire’s first game against Worcestershire Rapids starting on Wednesday, April 17.

Old Trafford will host three further home fixtures in the competition with Northants Steelbacks, Leicestershire Foxes and Derbyshire Falcons all playing in Manchester.

The first Roses fixture of the summer takes place at Headingley in the One-Day Cup against Yorkshire on Sunday, April 21, whilst the knockout stages are scheduled to be played on Friday 10 and Sunday 12 of May, with the final taking place at Lord’s on Saturday, May 25.

The County Championship then resumes with consecutive home fixtures against Northants (14-17 May) and Worcestershire (20-23 May).

County Championship cricket will return to Liverpool Cricket Club for the first time since 2014 with Leicestershire the visitors to Aigburth, starting on Monday, June 3.

Blackpool’s Stanley Park is without a fixture of any sort next summer.

Lancs new captain Dane Vilas said: “The announcement of the 2019 fixtures brings the season a step closer and we’re all determined to perform consistently next year and win back our position in Division One. That is where this club should be.

“We’ve got a young, hungry group of players in that changing room, and we all want to put last year behind us and concentrate on improving both collectively and individually in all formats of the game in 2019.”

County Championship fixtures

11-14 April - Middlesex vs Lancashire – Lord’s

14-17 May - Lancashire vs Northamptonshire – Old Trafford

20-23 May - Lancashire vs Worcestershire – Old Trafford

27-30 May - Gloucestershire vs Lancashire – TBC

3-7 June - Lancashire vs Leicestershire – Liverpool

10-13 June - Worcestershire vs Lancashire – New Road

17-20 June - Derbyshire vs Lancashire – County Ground, Derby

30-3 June/July - Lancashire vs Durham – TBC

7-10 July - Northamptonshire vs Lancashire – Northampton

13-16 July - Lancashire vs Sussex – Old Trafford

18-21 August - Glamorgan vs Lancashire – Colwyn Bay

10-13 September - Lancashire vs Derbyshire – Old Trafford

16-19 September - Lancashire vs Middlesex – Old Trafford

23-26 September - Leicestershire vs Lancashire – County Ground, Leicester

Royal London One-Day Cup fixtures

17 April - Lancashire vs Worcestershire – Old Trafford

19 April - Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire – Trent Bridge

21 April - Yorkshire vs Lancashire – Headingley

24 April - Lancashire vs Northamptonshire – Old Trafford

28 April - Lancashire vs Leicestershire – Old Trafford

30 April - Durham vs Lancashire – South Northumberland CC

2 May - Lancashire vs Derbyshire – Old Trafford

4 May - Warwickshire vs Lancashire – Edgbaston