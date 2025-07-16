Howzat?! Vicars and Imams pitch up for popular annual inter-faith cricket encounter
Always a wonderful example of interfaith community engagement, the encounter has received a lot of media attention over the years for its spirit of unity, humor and friendly competition. It even featured in a special edition of Andi Oliver’s BBC cooking/travelog series, ‘Fabulous Feasts’ in 2024.
The teams were made up mainly of County vicars from The Church of England in Lancashire (Blackburn Diocese) and Imams representing the Lancashire Council of Mosques, alongside some other members of both communities.
They all played with enthusiasm and good humour, cheered on a lively group of spectators and community leaders in the Pavilion, including the Mayor of Padiham, Councillor Alun Lewis and Honorary Vice President of Building Bridges in Burnley, Carol Pike.
But, while the match was closely contested, the focus remained firmly on fellowship rather than competition during the encounter which remains a powerful symbol of unity, respect and sportsmanship. Look out for an album of pictures from the game soon on the Diocesan flickr account here: https://bit.ly/44U9K5n
The Mosques team won this year’s match, managing to chase down 151 which had been set for them in 17 overs by the Diocese side. A fantastic partnership between J Davies (50*) and J Houghton (49*) saw the clergy team get to a total of 151-1, with Irfan taking the only wicket.
A strong start with the ball from the Diocese, including economical spells from C Abbott, J Davies, I Davies and J Harvey, set up a great platform to defend the lead.
However Moshin (49 run out), Asran (42), and a quick fire 30* from Irfan took the Mosques side to victory in the final over of the game, winning with two balls remaining.
Following the match, friendships were renewed and strengthened, as the two teams shared a meal together alongside the spectators who came to watch the game. A return fixture will be held at Eccleston CC near Chorley on the 6th August 2025, 5.30pm start.
Captain of The Church of England in Lancashire side, Fr Jordan McDermott, said today: “It was fantastic to be able to play against our good friends at the Lancashire Council of Mosques again in a match which has become a cornerstone of the cricketing calendar in Lancashire.
“It was a tight and competitive game and, despite being edged out this time, the result is far less important than the bridges which we continue to build between our communities and the friendships which we enjoy. I am already looking forward to seeing everyone again in a few weeks for the reverse fixture."
Meanwhile, the Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, added: “This cricket match is a testament to the strength of our shared values. It’s about celebrating diversity against a background of interfaith friendship and mutual respect.
“Sometimes actions are just as important as the words we use and the match is crucial in demonstrating how people of different faiths can come together; not just in dialogue but in action. What’s more, through the power of sport, they can also have fun!”