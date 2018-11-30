Holt leads MCC squad in Thailand

Burnley’s Chris Holt has captained the MCC on their tour of Thailand this week.

The Marylebone Cricket Club are rounding off their touring programme for 2018, with a 13-man squad enjoying a 12-day trip.

It is the last of four overseas tours this year, following trips to Brazil and Chile, Sweden and Kenya.

The squad arrived in Bangkok late last week, and the tour opened with a 50-over match against a Thailand XI, at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Lat Krabang.

Two further 50-over matches against the same opposition bookended a T20 match against a Thailand Invitational XI.

The squad was yesterday set to face a Chiang Mai XI, in a 50-over game at the Prem Tinsulanonda International School Ground.

Their final match will be tomorrow against a Chiang Mai Lanna Cricket Club at the historic Chiang Mai Gymkhana Club, which has hosted cricket since 1899.

During the course of the tour, the squad will undertake coaching sessions with local youth cricketers and schoolchildren.

MCC Head of Cricket, John Stephenson, said: “Cricket tours provide a valuable opportunity for cricketers from both the touring side and the host country to broaden their experience.”